Onnoghen’s Trial Resumes At CCT

The trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has resumed at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja.

The resumption of the case follows last Wednesday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal which dismissed the application filed by the suspended CJN seeking to stop his trial at the tribunal.

The court did not only dismiss the suit but also ruled that there were no special circumstances under which the prayer of the suspended CJN could be granted in the appeal.

Meanwhile, there is another pending application challenging the jurisdiction of the CCT to try him and another where he alleges that he was denied fair hearing by the chairman of the CCT and his colleague before his suspension was ordered.

Justice Onnoghen is being tried for allegations of non-declaration of assets.