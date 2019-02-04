Troops Vanquish Boko Haram Fighters In Borno

Troops of Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE said they encountered Boko Haram terrorists at Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government area of Borno State on Sunday, February 2.

According to a statement by an Army spokesman, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, the troops mercilessly trashed the insurgents with their superior firepower, courage and discipline.

Colonel Ezindu noted that the troops carried out the attack in conjunction with the Air Task Force.

Many of the insurgents were neutralized while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Various weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest Political Thugs In Sokoto

The Army spokesman further informed that three soldiers were wounded in action, adding that the injured soldiers are presently receiving treatment at 7 Division Hospital Maiduguri.

Reacting to the gallantry displayed by the troops, the Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE commended the troops for their gallantry, courage and loyalty in the fight against the insurgency.

The Commander stressed that though the job of a soldier is demanding, the nation will always count on their loyalty and determination to end the insurgency in Nigeria.

He further reiterated the commitment of the officers and soldiers to bring to an end to the activities of Boko Haram Insurgents in Northern Borno.

The Commander also solicited for public support from good citizens and urged them to report the presence of suspected wounded persons within their locality to the nearest security outpost.