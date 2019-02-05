IGotMyPVC: Nigerians Continue Countdown To General Elections With Twitter Display

With a few days to the end of the PVC collection, Nigerians have shown their readiness in contributing to the process of electing a President to lead the nation for another four years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 8 as the last day for the collection of the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

Less than two weeks to the general elections, electorates took to Twitter to display their PVCs and stressing the importance of being part of the selection process.

As it stands, the prospective winners in the polls are expected to be sworn in on May 29, 2019.

However, the date is bound to change should the Executive and Legislative arms of government finalise the process of making June 12 the new Democracy Day in Nigeria.

