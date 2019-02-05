Russia Must Develop New Types Of Missiles In Next Two Years – Defence Minister

February 5, 2019
Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday the country must develop new types of missile systems in the next two years after Washington and Moscow ripped up a key arms control treaty.

“During 2019 and 2020 we have to develop a land-based version of the seaborne Kalibr system equipped with a long-range cruise missile,” Shoigu told defence officials.

“Over the same period we will also have to create a land-based missile system with a long-range hypersonic missile.”



