Russia Must Develop New Types Of Missiles In Next Two Years – Defence Minister

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday the country must develop new types of missile systems in the next two years after Washington and Moscow ripped up a key arms control treaty.

“During 2019 and 2020 we have to develop a land-based version of the seaborne Kalibr system equipped with a long-range cruise missile,” Shoigu told defence officials.

“Over the same period we will also have to create a land-based missile system with a long-range hypersonic missile.”