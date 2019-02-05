US Stock Rise Ahead Of Annual Presidential Address

Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, continuing their upward push ahead of President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union address.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,361.69, an increase of 0.5 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to 2,733.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 7,393.66.

US stocks have risen almost without interruption since late December on optimism that Federal Reserve monetary policy will be benign, and the US and China will reach a trade deal.

In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Trump is expected to emphasize infrastructure spending and argue the need for a wall along the Mexican border after a dispute with congressional Democrats shut the government for more than a month.

Among individual companies, Google-parent Alphabet declined 0.7 percent on worries about rising costs even as the tech giant reported better-than-expected profits Monday.

But other large tech companies advanced. Apple, Amazon and Netflix all gained at least one percent.