Any Attempt To Sell Our National Assets Will Be Resisted – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) says it would resist an attempt to sell any of the national assets to foreign collaborators.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wahab stated this on Tuesday during the 12th Delegate Conference of the Congress in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“NLC and the working-class movement have a well-documented position on privatisation.

We have resisted any form of privatisation and any of our assets to be privatised to individuals and their foreign collaborators will be resisted,” he stated.

The Labour leader also condemned reported the move to sell the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He believes the incessant industrial crisis experienced both in the health and education sectors is a deliberate strategy of some people in government to make the idea of privatization and sales of public assets in Nigeria appealing.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated that the Federal Government is determined to see to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

“Government is determined to attain the decent work agenda which involves the opportunity for works that are productive and deliver a fair income.

“May I also at this juncture assure the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress of government’s unalloyed support and cooperation towards the struggle for a better workers’ welfare which will invariably enhance the increased productivity and national growth.”