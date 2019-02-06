IGP Removes Imohimi As Lagos CP, Zubairu To Take Over

The Police Service Commission has approved the removal of Edgal Imohimi, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, following the recommendation of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mr Mu’azu Zubairu will now take over as the new Police Commissioner in the state.

Mr Kayode Egbetokun who was also recently appointed as a Commissioner in Lagos, has been redeployed to Kwara State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement, new appointments and redeployment were done across all 36 states of the country and the FCT.

The Commissioners and their new states are: Buba Sanusi, Katsina State; Mohammed Wakili, Kano State; Rabiu Ladodo, Jigawa State; Ahmed Iliyasu, Ogun State; Mu’azu Zubairu, Lagos State; Ibrahim Sabo, Niger State; Alkassam Sanusi, Taraba State; Garba M. Mukaddas, Adamawa State; Omololu Bishi, Benue State; Bola Longe, Nassarawa State; Isaac Akinmoyede, Plateau State; Odumosu Hakeem, Edo State; Olushola David, Bayelsa State; Adeleke Yinka, Delta State; Austin Iwero Agbonlahor, Cross Rivers State; Bashir Makama, Akwa Ibom State; Awosola Awotunde, Ebonyi State; Belel Usman, Rivers State; Bello Makwashi, Gombe State and Abdulrahman Ahmed, Kaduna State.

Others are: Bala Ciroma, FCT; Egbetokun Kayode, Kwara State; Hakeem Busari, Kogi State; Asuquo Amba, Ekiti state; Galadanchi Dasuki, Imo State; Suleiman Balarabe, Enugu State; Dandaura Mustapha, Anambra State; Etim Ene Okon, Abia state; Ibrahim Kaoje, Sokoto state; Celestine Okoye, Zamfara State; Garba Danjuma, Kebbi State; Abiodun Ige, Osun State; Undie Adie, Ondo State; Olukolu Shina, Oyo State; Ali Janga, Bauchi State; Damian Chukwu, Bornu State and Sumonu Abdulmalik, Yobe State.

The Commissioners are expected to proceed immediately to their new Commands ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has charged them to quickly settle at their new posts and ensure that the forth-coming general elections in their various commands are peaceful, free, fair and transparent.

He added that the nation cannot afford any disruption of elections anywhere especially as the world looks up to Nigeria for a proof that its democracy has continued to mature.