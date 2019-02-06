Buhari To Visit Lagos On Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday be visiting Lagos State for the Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the President’s visit, the Lagos State Transport Committee is advising members of the public to take alternative routes to ensure that all those who will not be at the venue of the campaign do not get stuck in traffic on the following routes that will be affected.

Read Full Statement Below:

TEXT OF ADDRESS BY THE CHAIRMAN OF THE TRANSPORT COMMITTEE ON THE PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER–IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI CAMPAIGN VISIT TO LAGOS STATE ON SATURDAY, 9TH FEBRUARY, 2019.

The President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the Presidential candidate of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, will be in Lagos on a campaign visit to the state.

The visit, billed for Saturday, February 9, 2019, will afford the President opportunity to meet with the people and address them directly about his plans and programmes for them if re-elected into office in the forthcoming general elections. As is usual, especially at this time when elections are in the air, coupled with the fact that the President has a large following across the land whose throng to the venue of the campaign visit at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Suru Lere, will expectedly affect the traffic situation in the metropolis.

In the light of this, we have, in collaboration with all the concerned and necessary agencies of government, designed a programme to ensure the free flow of traffic while the visited lasts. Accordingly, this Travel Advisory is hereby issued to advise members of the public on alternative routes to ensure that all those who will not be at the venue of the campaign do not get stuck in traffic on the following routes that will be affected –

1. Stadia (TESLIM BALOGUN AND NATIONAL STADIA – IN AND OUT

2. Funsho Williams Avenue

3. Surulere

4. Lawanson/Itire Road/ Tejuosho Road

5. Apapa road Costain

6. Abebe Village/ Eric Moore Road

7. Eko Bridge/ Apongbon Bridge

8. Marina Road

9. Ikorodu Road

10. Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way

11. Old Toll Gate / Third Mainland Bridge/ Obalende

12. International Airport Road

13. Oshodi- Oworonshoki Expressway

14. Agege Motor Road

15. Jibowu

16. Yaba-Muritala Mohammed Way Iddo/Otto

17. Herbert Macaulay Way – Adekunle

18. Ijora Olopa / Ijora

Traffic will therefore either be closed or diverted on this routes –

1. Alaka (by Lanre Shittu Motors) on the service lane inwards stadium will be closed to traffic and vehicles diverted to the stadium bridge on the main carriageway.

2. Shitta inwards Stadium and Stadium inwards Shitta will be closed to traffic and vehicles diverted to Adeniran Ogunsanya Street or Akerele Extension.

3. Traffic from Barracks to Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue will be diverted to Stadium Bridge on the main carriageway to Alaka.

Consequently, this TRAVEL ADVISORY is issued, as stated earlier, to guide our movements –

1. FROM EKO BRIDGE TO SURULERE CONNECT SURULERE

Motorists should pass through:

a) Costain to Abebe (Nigeria Breweries) to Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to the destination (for instance, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta Round About or Census to Adelabu to Masha/Ogunlana Drive)

OR

b) Constain to Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya and continue with your journey

OR

c) Eko Bridge to Alaka to Stadium Bridge to Ojuelegba through Barracks on Funsho Williams Avenue to Lawanson Itire Road and connect destination through:

i. Ishaga

ii. Randle Avenue

iii. Ekololu

iv. Falolu

v. Ogunlana Drive to Akerele Extension.

2. FROM IKORODU ROAD TO SURULERE

Motorists should pass through:

a) Fadeyi Dorman – Long Bridge to Ojuelegba to Lawanson Itire Road to Ishaga, Randle Avenue, Ekololu, Falolu or Ogunlana Drive to Akerele Extension.

b) Connect Alaka to Destination through Stadium Bridge to Alaka to Bode Thomas

c) Connect Costain to Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) to Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to other destination (for instance, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta Round About or Census to Adelabu to Masha/Ogunlana Drive)

3. FROM SURULERE TO LAGOS

Motorists are advised to follow:

a) Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta Round About or Census to Adelabu to Masha/Ogunlana Drive) to Bode Thomas to Eric Moore to Abebe (Nigeria Breweries) to Costain

b) Adeniran Ogunsanya to Bode Thomas to Iponri Estate to Constain

c) Pass through Ishaga, Randle Avenue, Ekololu, Falolu or Ogunlana Drive to Lawanson Itire Road to Ojuelegba to Barracks on Funsho Williams Avenue to Stadium Bridge to Eko Bridge

Again, we plead for the understanding of the situation by members of the public and urge that we all come to the venue to receive the President Muhammadu Buhari to our dear State.