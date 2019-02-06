Elections: El-Rufai Denies Calling For Violence In His Comments About Foreign Interference

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied calling for violence in his comments about foreign interference.

El-Rufai was reported saying that members of the Global Democratic Institutions who are not working for a peaceful election in Nigeria will return to their countries in body bags.

His comment has however drawn the attention of the opposition party, threatening to withdraw the peace accord that was signed.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said that his statement was not a call for violence.

He explained that When the governor appeared on national television, ‘he made comments every patriot can understand.

“He stood up for Nigeria’s dignity in the wake of those who would traduce their country and reduce it to the status of a colony in their vain quest for power.

“The video of his comments is in circulation. Any fair-minded person with modest familiarity with the English language and unimpaired comprehension can understand it. It does not contain any call for violence.

“What it is a powerful defense of sovereignty. Are some sections of our political class implying that they will acquiesce in or collaborate with foreign intervention in our country?”

Mr. Aruwan noted that a country will defend itself against needless intervention is the kind of statement you expect to hear from a patriot. It is not a call for violence. Warning about the consequences of meddling in another country’s affairs is legitimate.

“Non-interference in the affairs of other countries is a basic principle of international law. Threatening to intervene in another country implies the use of force. Those who are basing their electoral calculations on foreign intervention need to be discouraged. Only the lawful votes of the Nigerian people should make or unmake governments”.

He added that the governor’s comment is a call for vigilance and clear notice that other countries should not mistake the supine posture of the opposition for national weakness.

He also added that the governor is standing firmly against those trying to divide Nigerians on ethnic and religious lines, and is opposed to violence but firmly committed to peace and harmony.