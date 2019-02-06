General Elections: Atiku Campaigns In Taraba, Promises To End Insecurity

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to end insecurity in the Northeast and other parts of the country if elected President of the country.

Atiku made this pledge on Tuesday during the PDP campaign in Taraba ahead of the February 16 presidential election.

The former vice president arrived at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo, alongside some other bigwigs of the PDP and was received by leaders and supporters of the party in the state.

“We will address the issue of insecurity in Taraba, in the Northeast and in Nigeria in general. This is a commitment I have made to the people of Taraba and the whole of this country. I want to promise you that the much awaited Mambilla hydro-electric power, we will complete it,” he stated.

READ ALSO: ‘Work Together To Ensure Your Votes Count’, US Ambassador Tells Nigerians

Speaking also, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba explained that Nigerians yearn for a better life, jobs, security among several others.

Ishaku who is seeking re-election for a second term in office expressed confidence that the PDP candidate would fix the nation’s challenges for the well-being of the masses.

“All the people that are here are people you have known. Our people are crying for security. They are crying for development, they are crying for jobs. I know that by the grace of God, you have the solution,” he stated.