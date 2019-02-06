Impose Travel Ban On El-Rufai, PDP Tells International Community

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is asking the International Community to impose a travel ban on the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for his comments against peaceful elections in the country.

Governor El-Rufai was reported saying that members of the Global Democratic Institutions who are not working for a peaceful election in Nigeria will return to their countries in body bags.

Following his comment, the PDP in a statement through its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, threatened to pull out of the peace accord which was signed earlier in the week.

He said, “Nigerians are still in a shock over comments by the Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who declared on national television that members of the global democratic institutions that are not working for a peaceful election in Nigeria will return to their countries in body bags. What a threat?

“We call on the international community to immediately impose a travel ban on El-Rufai for this inciting comment against peaceful elections in our country”.

PDP accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidation of deployment of security agents as well as thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

The party has therefore called on the National Peace Committee to note the infractions by the APC and its leaders to the peace accord, ‘including the shut down of all the stadia in Kano state by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in order to frustrate the PDP Presidential campaign rallies in the state.

“We, therefore, call on the National Peace Committee to immediately summon El-Rufai on his remarks against the peaceful election in our country.

“The PDP holds that any situation that seeks to allow the APC to abuse the tenets of the accord will definitely force our party to review our signatory to the peace process.

“In that regard, we might have no option left than to allow our members to defend their votes with whatever that is available to them.

“This country belongs to all of us and no individual or group, no matter how highly placed, can subjugate other citizens or seek to appropriate any sort of absolutism to themselves”.