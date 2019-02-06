We Have Done Quite Well In Security, Buhari Says In Ekiti Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has done well in securing the lives and property of Nigerians, especially people living in the Northeastern part of the country.

He stated this on Tuesday during the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

“I assure you that we are very conscious of the promises made when we were coming into office in 2015. We have done quite well in security. The people of the Northeast are the best changers because of what they were in and what we did when we came to secure that region.

“About the economy, we are doing very well in agriculture. We have stopped the importation of rice and the money we saved, we are putting it in infrastructure. We are doing the roads, we are doing the rails and we are trying to develop power,” he stated.

READ ALSO: General Elections: Atiku Campaigns In Taraba, Promises To End Insecurity

Speaking also, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, faulted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over promises made to create jobs for Nigerians.

Tinubu recalled that while Abubakar was Vice President of the country with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the helm of affairs, he couldn’t do much in job creation.

“They have come from all the corners again to lie to you. Atiku said PDP will create two million jobs in a year and nobody has asked him how? When you were there with Obasanjo, how many jobs did you create?” he asked.

Also, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, criticised the PDP candidate on his plans to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“Somebody says to us that he is going to create jobs. While he says he is going to create jobs, he also went on to say he is going to sell off 80 per cent of the size of Nigeria’s foreign revenue from the oil sector.

“Atiku Abubakar has warned us that should we mistakenly elect him, he will put Nigeria for sale. When I said 80 per cent of your assets, what will now remain?” he questioned.