FG Continues Negotiation With Lecturers Over ASUU Strike

The Federal Government has continued its negotiation with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing industrial action by the union.

The meeting held on Thursday at the conference room of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja.

ASUU National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, led other striking lecturers to the meeting which has the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in attendance.

Other government representatives at the meeting are the permanent secretaries at the ministries of Education, as well as Labour and Employment, and some directors from the ministries.

In his welcome remarks, Senator Ngige said he was hoping that the meeting would be the final negotiation that would resolve the lingering industrial crisis.

On his part, the ASUU President was hopeful that the discussion would not take long like the previous ones held.

Both parties are meeting after a series of negotiation following the nationwide industrial action by the lecturers since November 2018.

The minister and the ASUU President had told reporters at the end of the meeting held on Friday last week that progress was being made to address the issues raised by the striking lecturers.

Although they did not give any specific detail, they promised to address a press conference at the end of today’s meeting.