Foreigners Have No Business To Vote In Our Elections, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned foreigners to steer clear from the nation’s voting process.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Iginni, stated that aliens have no business exercising their franchise.

“With respect to the issue about foreigners coming here, foreigners have no business with our elections, in terms of coming to vote.

“They only have business in terms of the fact that we belong to a world community to know what is going on here. But out-rightly to think that foreigners will come and participate in our elections is unacceptable.

“There are boundaries of responsibility and accountability. The job of INEC as an institution in this country is to conduct elections. Within this framework, it is the job of the immigration authority to ensure that all our borders are secured. This election is Nigeria’s election. It is not for anybody to stroll in.”

According to him, the commission is determined to conduct a free, fair and credible election void of bias.

He noted that the commission, security agencies, media, political parties and their agents are stakeholders in the electoral process.

The REC, however, explained that of the aforementioned stakeholders, only INEC and the security agencies play a crucial role in the process.

Hence, he admonished them to be neutral so as not to make the citizens lose confidence in the democratic process.

“There are key stakeholders to election management. They are the INEC which is going to be on the driver seat, the Nigeria Police or security agencies, political parties and their candidates, the media, and other groups that will be narrowed down to this election.

“Two institutions are key – INEC and the security agencies that must maintain total and absolute neutrality because failed elections have implication for instability in any country.”

Iginni also reiterated INEC’s commitment to ensure that the votes of Nigerians count while exercising their franchise.