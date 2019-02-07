PHOTOS: Youths Protest Against Deployment Of New Police Commissioner To Kwara

The two major political parties in Kwara state, the Peoples Democratic Party and the All progressives congress are divided over the deployment of Kayode Egbetogun as the new commissioner of police in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the youth wing of the PDP in Kwara protested the deployment of Egbetokun while their APC counterparts say it is less concerned about the personality of the new CP.

Egbetokun was among the new commissioners of police deployed across the country on Wednesday by the Acting Inspector General of police, Mohammed Adamu.

The PDP youths who protested at the Kwara State house, alleged that Egbetokun has affiliation with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a reaction, the APC asked the PDP to concentrate on its campaign instead of chasing shadow.

The party said deployment of police officers is a routine exercise which should not be seen as politically motivated.

