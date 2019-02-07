Presidency Defends El-Rufai, Promises International Community Credible Polls

The presidency has defended Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on his comments regarding foreign interference in the nation’s elections.

In a statement on by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman said the governor spoke in defence of national interest.

“There is nothing more to sneeze at. the governor spoke strongly in defence of national interest. it is clear that El-Rufai, our party, the All Progressives Congress, and all its candidates have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai Warns Foreigners Against Interfering In Nigeria’s Affairs

“They are all of the views that there is no place for violence against local people or foreign citizens in our midst,” the statement read in part.

The reaction from the Presidency comes few hours after El-Rufai warned any “foreign power” that interferes with Nigeria’s 2019 general election would return to their country in “body bags.”

Speaking on the general elections, the presidential spokesman reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to conduct smooth and peaceful polls.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari would not let the international community down but would cooperate with all election observers to ensure a credible electoral process.

In a similar vein, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied calling for violence in his comments about foreign interference.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai explained that his comment was not a call for violence but rather a powerful defense of sovereignty.

He further explained that he is standing firmly against those trying to divide Nigerians on ethnic and religious lines, and is opposed to violence but firmly committed to peace and harmony.

However, the European Union has reacted to the governor’s comments, saying that the EU does not interfere in elections but rather analyzes and makes suggestions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Press Secretary to the EU Observer Mission, Sarah Fradgley, said: “The EU election observation missions give commentary and analysis and make recommendations about the electoral process.

“EU election observation missions are impartial, do not interfere in the electoral process, and operate according to a strict code of conduct”.