Stampede: Buhari, APC Mourn Party Supporters In Taraba

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC ) have mourned the death of their supporters following a stampede at its Presidential campaign in Taraba State.

The President in a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity described their death as tragic.

APC supporters gathered at the Jolly Nyame stadium in the state capital, Jalingo to receive President Buhari.

He said, “I always feel very sad and distressed when ordinary Nigerians who love me and our party because of what we stand for and have done, make personal sacrifices by taking the pains to show their support, end their lives tragically.”

The President called for restraint on the part of his supporters to avoid such tragic incidences and improved crowd management at rally grounds.

“I want them to stay alive and witness the dividends of purposeful governance that the APC administration will unfold when they renew our mandate,” he said.

Commiserating with the families of the victims and the APC family, he asked Almighty God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.

“Our great party is deeply pained by this painful loss. We pray for the dearly departed and express our deep condolences to their family members, loved ones and the good people of Taraba State”.

The National Publicity of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, also prayed for the speedy and full recovery of the supporters who suffered injuries in the incident caused by overcrowding.

He said, “Going forward, we will ensure that improved crowd control measures are put in place as much as possible to prevent a reoccurrence of this sad incident”.