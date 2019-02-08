Atiku Campaigns In Benue, Woos Voters

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken his campaign to Benue State.

Atiku who arrived in Makurdi, the state capital on Friday morning was received by the state governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, and PDP leaders in the state.

He, thereafter, visited the palace of the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, where he paid homage to the traditional ruler.

The former vice president and his entourage also attended a rally where he sought the support of the people of Benue in the general elections.

He was accompanied by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Bukola Saraki, among other party leaders.

Atiku’s visit to Benue comes one day after he campaigned in Katsina, the home-state of President Muhammadu Buhari where he paid homage to the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk, at his palace in Daura.

Some of the highlights of the visit are captured in the pictures below;