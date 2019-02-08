NECO Releases 2018 SSCE Results, Records 12,084 Cases Of Malpractice

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2018 November /December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Acting Registrar of NECO, Abubakar Gana, announced this in a statement on Friday.

The statement revealed that 37,069 candidates, representing 62.48% of the 59,963 candidates who sat for the examination got five credits and above in both English Language and Mathematics.

Further analysis of the result showed that 44,497 candidates got either distinction or credit in English Language while 47,151 candidates got either distinction or credit in Mathematics.

It also indicated that 47,031 candidates got five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

The result revealed further that 12,084 candidates were captured in examination malpractice which indicated an upward trend compared to 2017 when a total of 4,425 candidates were involved.

In view of this, 1,759 candidates had their result in English Language cancelled while 1,967 had their result in Mathematics cancelled.

NECO also cancelled the results of 1,144 candidates in Biology.

On how candidates can access their results, the examination body said Checker Cards would no longer be used.

It, however, advised the candidates to log on to www.neco.gov.ng and click on NECO Results.

NECO asked them to follow the prompt thereafter, to purchase a token that can be used to access their results.