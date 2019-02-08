U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Defeat Niger 1-0, Book World Cup Ticket

The Flying Eagles have qualified for the World Cup championship in Poland after beating Niger Republic in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kano Pillars midfielder Alhassan Adamu’s free-kick from an acute angle in the 73rd minute proved to be the match winner for the Nigeria U20s.

The breathtaking goal by Adamu Alhassan turned out to be the only goal of the match and the much-needed strike to properly catapult the Flying Eagles to the world cup in Poland.

The victory also ensures a semi-final place for the Flying Eagles as Aigbogun attempts to increase the winning tally for the country.

Prior to the goal, the Eagles laboured before they could get this win as the host nation were also determined to get a good result that could help them progress.

Nigeria has won the competition a record seven times and emerging victorious in the finals in Niamey will increase the tally to eight.

With the World cup ticket safely in the kitty, Coach Paul Aigbogun and his technical crew are condemned to either go for the highest achievement Nigeria has reached in the competition at the world stage, the quarterfinals at the 1999 and 2017 editions respectively or make history for the themselves by getting to the semi-finals and even beyond.