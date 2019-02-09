BREAKING: Man U Thrash Fulham 3-0 In Exciting EPL Clash

Manchester United swept into fourth place in the Premier League as Anthony Martial’s sublime strike inspired their 3-0 win over struggling Fulham on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead through Paul Pogba’s clinical finish early in the first half at Craven Cottage.

But it was Martial who stole the show as the winger raced over half the length of the pitch before finishing emphatically to double United’s lead before half-time.

That swaggering solo effort was followed by the influential Pogba’s second-half penalty as United moved into fourth place, one point above Chelsea, who face Manchester City on Sunday.

Winners of six consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since May 2009, United are firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish after trailing 11 points behind those places on the day Jose Mourinho was sacked in December.

They have won 10 of 11 matches in all competitions since Solskjaer replaced Mourinho as interim boss.