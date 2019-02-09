Buhari Arrives Lagos For APC Presidential Rally

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos for the Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Saturday morning.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad announced President Buhari’s arrival through his twitter handle.

President @MBuhari arrives Lagos for APC Presidential Campaign Rally. Join us later today at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. The #PMBInLagos is going be colorful and lit 🔥 #PMB4Plus4! pic.twitter.com/v9RTHrz7vV — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 9, 2019

The President alongside the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was received by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and other officials of the party.

Upon the President’s arrival, tight security was seen in some areas in the state.

The President is expected to join his supporters at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, venue of the campaign rally.

See Some Photos Of The President’s Arrival :

