Buhari Arrives Lagos For APC Presidential Rally

Updated February 9, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos for the Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Saturday morning.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad announced President Buhari’s arrival through his twitter handle.

The President alongside the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was received by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and other officials of the party.

Upon the President’s arrival, tight security was seen in some areas in the state.

The President is expected to join his supporters at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, venue of the campaign rally.

