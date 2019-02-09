Donald Trump ‘In Very Good Health’: White House Physician

US President Donald Trump, 72, is “in very good health,” his physician said Friday following an annual medical checkup lasting some four hours.

“I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” chief physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum released by the White House.

President Donald Trump underwent an annual medical checkup Friday.

The Marine One helicopter took him to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda for a full four hours of prodding, poking and testing, the White House said.

It was not clear how many of the results would be made public or when, but last year everything from the president’s cholesterol levels (high) to weight (too high at 239 pounds (108 kilograms) was released.

Trump’s then chief physician, Ronny Jackson, also held a press conference in which he declared Trump to be in “excellent health.” Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, has since run into trouble over alleged ethical misconduct and a different team will assess 72-year-old Trump.