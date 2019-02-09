Obasanjo Is The Greatest Rigger, Tinubu Alleges

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has accused a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo of rigging the election that brought the late Umaru Yar’Adua into power.

The APC National Leader stated this on Saturday during the Presidential campaign of the party in Lagos.

Tinubu said, in 2007, he asked Umaru Yar’Adua of blessed memory, what he was going to do with the elections in Nigeria, and the late President replied: “the election that brought me as a President into this country is flawed, and I will reform it”.

Tinubu then went on to allege that Obasanjo rigged the election on behalf of the late Umar Yar’Adua.

“Who conducted that election, Obasanjo is the greatest rigger in this country,” Tinubu said.

He accused the former President of failing to deliver on the power supply in the nation.

“When Obasanjo came, we taught them that there was no other way to have business evolution and revolution in this country without steady power supply.

“I introduced independent generating power projects in Badagry.

“What did he do? He and Atiku opposed it. I went to court. Who was my lawyer in court? Yemi Osinbajo. I won in court and we started generating 300MW, the first state to do it,” Tinubu argued.