PDP Postpones Abuja Rally Over APC Alleged Denial Of Access To Rally Ground

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stood down its presidential mega rally earlier scheduled to hold today, Saturday, February 9, 2019.

According to the party, the decision to postpone the rally follows an alleged refusal by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to grant the party access to the venue of the campaign.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan made this claim in a statement on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole, Tinubu, Others Grace Buhari’s Presidential Rally In Lagos

He said in spite of the fact that the PDP had made payments to the authorities and obtained official approval to host the mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja, the party was denied access.

Ologbondiyan also claimed that the party had earlier scheduled its Lagos Mega Rally for the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday until “the Buhari Presidency and the APC came up with the same date forcing our campaign to opt for Abuja”.

The PDP held that the setbacks rather than deterring Nigerians from their determination to vote on February 16, has only spurred more compatriots to support its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ologbondiyan apologised for the inconveniences which the postponement of the rally will cause party supporters in Abuja.

“The PDP appreciates the commitment of Nigerians, particularly, those who have already converged in Abuja for this mega rally.

“While we regret the inconveniences caused by the insensitive action of the Buhari Presidency and APC, we wish to inform that a rescheduled date for the rally will be communicated soon,” the PDP spokesman said.