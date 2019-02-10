General Election: IGP Orders Water-Tight Security Around INEC Offices

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered a comprehensive water-tight and round-the-clock security for all INEC offices and facilities nationwide.

According to a statement by a police spokesman, Frank Mba, the Command Commissioners of Police in the thirty six states of the Federation and FCT have been directed to put in place adequate, functional and purposeful security arrangements aimed at protecting all INEC offices and materials from all forms of crimes and mischief- before, during and after the elections.

Mba said Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) have also been mandated to monitor compliance level of Commands under their jurisdiction with this directive, and ensure that no breach of security of any kind occurs within and around INEC facilities under their watch. The order takes immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police has assured Nigerians of the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to deliver on its mandate of providing a safe and enabling environment for the conduct of the general election.

According to Mba’s statement on Sunday, the IGP said the Force remains committed to providing a level playing field for all political actors while remaining professional and apolitical in the discharge of its responsibilities.