If PDP Comes To Power, Our Economy Will Crash Again – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, says the nation’s economy will crash again if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is voted back into power.

He made the claim on Sunday while addressing a crowd of supporters at the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

Amaechi called on the residents of the state to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking re-election in the coming polls.

“What is critical is that all of us must go out to vote and vote President Buhari because if PDP comes back to power, our economy will crash again,” he stated.

The minister, who doubles as the Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, asked the PDP to stop spreading what he described as “lies”.

He accused the main opposition party of being responsible for the hunger in the land, alleging that the PDP looted the nation’s treasury.

“We are hungry because PDP stole all our money and the economy crashed under PDP. Naira began to rise rapidly or fall rather against the Dollar under the PDP government,” Amaechi claimed.

“(Former President Olusegun) Obasanjo leftover $58bn in the Excess Crude Account. By the time PDP was handing over, they were handing over only $2.5bn to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

On infrastructure, the Minister revealed that President Buhari had approved the construction of the railway connecting Katsina to Gusau, as well as Sokoto to Kebbi states.

According to him, the project would provide at least 300,000 jobs for the people.

Amaechi also informed the gathering that the current administration has succeeded in banning the importation of foodstuffs like rice and chicken among others, thereby saving billions of naira in the process.

He called on Nigerians to vote for the President in the coming elections, to enable him to continue the work he has started.