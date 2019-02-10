Okorocha Explains Senatorial Ambition As Ihedioha Campaigns In Orlu

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Saturday explained why he is seeking to be elected into the Senate in the general elections.

Governor Okorocha who is contesting for the Imo West senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) addressed a crowd of supporters while campaigning in Isu, Nkwerre and Nwangele Local Government Areas of the state.

He said his decision was not just for the development of Imo West senatorial district but to be a voice for the entire Igbo nation in the National Assembly.

The governor pledged that compared to other senators from the area, his tenure as a senator would bring about massive development in his senatorial district.

Elsewhere, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Emeka Ihedioha, has promised to eradicate poverty in the state.

Ihedioha, who is also a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, explained that he intended to achieve this through wealth creation if elected governor of Imo in the coming polls.

He was also speaking at a campaign rally in Orlu Local Government Area of the state where hundreds of party supporters were on the ground to receive him.