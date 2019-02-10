PDP Condemns Construction Of Giant Broom In Abuja, Criticises APC

The Peoples Democratic Party has refused the APC’s explanation in which the ruling party distanced itself from the construction of a ‘Giant Broom’ monument at the city gate in Abuja.

PDP’s national publicity secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said that the APC deliberately mounted the statue of the broom near the national monument to impose itself on the consciousness of the people.

Ologbondiyan said the statue is a sympathetic metaphor on the life the nation.

READ ALSO: Construction Of Giant Broom Symbol In Abuja Causes Twitter Storm

Earlier, the APC had said that the party is not responsible for the ‘Giant Broom’ monument mounted at the city gate in Abuja.

APC publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu in an exclusive chat with Channels Television said the ‘Giant Broom’ was erected by Nigerians who support the Buhari-led administration.

In reaction to the PDP’s condemnation of the structure, the APC spokesman told the opposition party to erect its own symbol.

The structure, a broom which is a symbol of the All Progressives Congress, has generated widespread reactions from Nigerians, with some questioning why a party symbol would be erected at such a monumental position as the city gate of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).