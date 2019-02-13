13 Killed As Bus Overturns On Highway In North Macedonia

At least 13 people were killed and more than 30 others injured when a passenger bus overturned on a highway in North Macedonia on Wednesday, the health minister said.

“Thirteen people were killed. I am honestly deeply sorry. All I can say is that the health institutions were there on time and helped everyone,” Minister Venko Filipce told reporters.

“There are more than 30 injured,” out of the 50 people on the bus, he told AFP, adding that “the number of dead may increase because there are people in surgery and in critical condition” following the accident which happened around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Skopje.

Ilir Asani, head of the emergency centre at Skopje’s main hospital, told local media that at least “five people were severely injured, including a pregnant woman”.

Since Tuesday former Macedonia has been known by its new name the Republic of North Macedonia following its historic agreement with neighbouring Greece

Earlier on Wednesday, the government informed the United Nations about the use of a new name.