Anthony Joshua To Fight Jarrell Miller On June 1

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller when he makes his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, his promoter announced on Wednesday.

After abandoning plans to fight again at Wembley on April 13, he will instead attempt to join the US market in which rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have become increasingly influential.

The 29-year-old last fought in September at Wembley, stopping Russia’s Alexander Povetkin in seven rounds.

Miller is not recognised as one of the world’s leading heavyweights but has been in contention to fight Joshua for the past year.

“It has been an honour and a blessing to fight at some of the best venues in the world at home in the UK, not least Wembley Stadium, but the time has come to head across the Atlantic and defend my heavyweight titles in the USA,” said Joshua.

“I am looking forward to taking on another challenge with a good boxer and a brilliant talker.”

AFP