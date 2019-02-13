Suicide Attack On Iran Revolutionary Guards Bus Kills 27

A suicide attack Wednesday on an Iranian Revolutionary Guards bus killed 27 troops as they were returning from a border patrol mission, a statement from the elite unit said.

“In this terrorist attack 27 of Islam’s brave warriors were killed and 13 were wounded,” it said, with the Revolutionary Guards accusing “world domination and Zionist intelligence agencies” of backing the attackers.

READ ALSO: 13 Killed As Bus Overturn On Highway In North Macedonia

Official IRNA news agency earlier said at least 20 people were killed in the suicide attack in southeastern Iran.

AFP