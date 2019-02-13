Ekweremadu Asks INEC To Ensure Credible Elections

Channels Television  
Updated February 13, 2019
Killings: Nigeria Applying The Wrong Solution To Security Problems – Ekweremadu
(File) Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

 

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure credibility in the forthcoming general elections.

He made the appeal while speaking at the conclusion of the Enugu West PDP Zonal campaign.

Read Also: Buhari, Atiku, Other Presidential Candidates Sign Second Peace Accord

He also called on party faithful and other electorates to shun violence while also asking them to resist any form of inducement as they decide the future of Nigeria.

Ekweremadu expressed optimism that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will come out victorious.



More on Local

Wike Says 17 Killed During Stampede At Buhari’s Rally

AIB Releases Report On Crash Of Osinbajo’s Helicopter

Court To Hear Motion On El-Rufai’s Asset Declaration Case May 2

Taraba Govt Assures Residents Of Security During Elections

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV