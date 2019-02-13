Ekweremadu Asks INEC To Ensure Credible Elections

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure credibility in the forthcoming general elections.

He made the appeal while speaking at the conclusion of the Enugu West PDP Zonal campaign.

He also called on party faithful and other electorates to shun violence while also asking them to resist any form of inducement as they decide the future of Nigeria.

Ekweremadu expressed optimism that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will come out victorious.