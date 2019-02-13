Those Who Spent $16bn On Power Must Pay For It — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed again to recover the $16 billion dollars allegedly wasted on the power sector when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was at the helm of affairs.

Speaking on Wednesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally in Abuja, the President vowed to go after the people who mismanaged the money meant for the development of the power sector.

“Those who spent $16 billion on power must pay for it,” Buhari said.

Speaking about other challenges encountered by his administration, the President said he and his team have been able to deal with security issues including but not limited to Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen and farmers clashes as well as militancy in the south-south.

READ ALSO: Atiku And Buhari Arrive At Venue For Signing Of Second Peace Accord

“The militants were unleashed on this government, but we have overcome”.

He said Boko Haram was holding about 17 LGAs but they hold none now.

The President further informed the people that those stirring trouble in Zamfara state has been put to check.

Regarding the economy, President Buhari said: “We have been very lucky but some Nigerians have underestimated our luck”.

He said with government interventions, farmers have been able to get fertilizers at half the price, adding that this intervention has led to a 90 per cent drop in the importation of rice.

The President who said he has visited 35 states and the FCT for his rally, noted that his final campaign will be in Katsina on Thursday.

He assured Nigerians that if given another 4-year chance, he will put some good infrastructure in place, rejig the economy and ensure that those placed in positions of power do not abuse their office.