17 Killed During Stampede At Buhari’s Rally, Says Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says 17 people were killed during a stampede that occurred at the Presidential Rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

He said this while addressing a crowd of party supporters under the aegis of Rivers Non-indigenes Support Wike In Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The figures are contrary to the report of the Police which had earlier indicated that four persons were killed while four others were injured.

Speaking about the crisis rocking the APC in the state, governor Wike said attempts to drag him into the matter were laughable, adding that the issues could have been resolved before it was too late.

He, therefore, asked those singing “war songs” ahead of the elections to be ready to send their own children to lead the battle.

The Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, had on Tuesday vowed to battle the governor to the last.

While addressing a crowd of supporters at the Adoki Amasiemeka stadium on Tuesday, Amaechi accused Wike and the PDP in the state of securing a court ruling to bar the APC from fielding candidates for the general elections.

Among other things, he also accused Wike of betraying him while he was governor of the state.

He, therefore, stressed that the APC was up to the task and would fight to the last while reaffirming his words with a song which he sang in the Igbo language.