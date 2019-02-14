1,733,479 PVCs Collected, 43,626 Unclaimed In Taraba – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 1,733,479 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been collected by electorates ahead of Saturday’s elections in Taraba State.

INEC Public Relations Officer in Taraba, Fabian Yame, disclosed this to rep0orters on Thursday in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, the total number of registered voters in the state is 1,777,105.

Yame explained that the commission arrived at the number of claimed PVCs at the end of the collection exercise on Monday, while 43,626 cards have yet to be collected.

He added that an additional 428,727 new voters made a difference between the total number of registered voters in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

The INEC state spokesman noted that the number of registered voters in the 2015 general elections was 1,348,358, while those for the 2019 general elections was 1,777,105.

He, however, said the commission in the state has yet to receive sensitive materials ahead of the elections as at the time of briefing reporters.