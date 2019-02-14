AGF Asks INEC To Recognise APC Candidates, Postpone Polls In Zamfara

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamafara State.

He made the call in a three-page letter dated February 13, 2019, and personally signed by him.

Mr Malami explained that his letter was informed by a petition he received from the law firm of M.A Mahmud & Co.

The letter emerged following the ruling of a Court of Appeal in Sokoto State dismissing the appeal challenging the qualification of APC candidates for the coming general elections in Zamfara.

A three-member panel of judges led by Justice Jummai Sankey had unanimously dismissed the appeal following its withdrawal by the appellant, Mr Aminu Jaji, who is an APC governorship aspirant in the state.

In his reaction, the minister asked the electoral umpire to postpone the governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly elections in Zamfara to allow the ruling party to prepare for the polls.

He said, “In view of the fact, now that the Court of Appeal has upheld the primaries as valid, the APC in Zamfara State will need a little time to catch up with its contemporaries in the election.”

“Granting them this concession is not necessarily a favour but a right that inures to all contestants under similar circumstances.”

“Consequent on the above, INEC is invited to comply with the judgement of the Court of Appeal by admitting the results of the APC Zamfara State primaries and to also comply with the provisions of Section 38 of the Electoral Act which empowers INEC to postpone the election for the governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly Elections,” he added.

A scanned copy of the letter is attached below;