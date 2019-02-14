Atiku, PDP Leaders Visit Lamido Of Adamawa

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and leaders of the party have visited the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Musdafa.

The Adamawa Lamido while addressing the delegation on Thursday called on Nigerians to play politics without bitterness “because we are all brothers and sisters, politics is temporary.

“I want to advise us in whatever we are doing put Allah first.

“He is the only one that can do and undo.

“Be Patient, May Allah guide us during the elections. May they be peaceful”, he added.

