Ekiti Govt Seals Radio Station In Ado

The Ekiti State government has sealed up a radio station in the state.

Officials of the state Ministry of Lands and Housing led by its permanent secretary, Fasiku Ademiloye, stormed the station with armed security men to enforce the sealing of the premises on Thursday morning in Fajuyi area of Ado, the state capital.

The station was asked to suspend activities until compliance was done.

READ ALSO: Surety Gets One-Year Jail Term For Forgery

“This was done to enforce development control. Developers must comply with rules,” the permanent secretary explained.

He added, “A lot of notices have been served when shortcomings were identified. Those shortcomings were conditions for giving approval.”

Some arguments and resistance ensued at some point as the head of the station, Mr Layi Oyawa, claimed that the closure violated due process.

Oyawa insisted that they were not served any prior notice as claimed, adding that the matter would be taken up legally.

“There was no notice served us except for the one on signage advertisement. So, there is nothing like ‘several warnings,” he said.

“It’s an unpleasant surprise and we’ll take it up the legal way.”

The station was among the structures marked by the government in November as being under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A part of the ‘seal-up notice’ read, “As you are unable to produce the approved plan/permit on the site for this erection or bring same to government for certification, you are hereby ordered to suspend the use of the building/premises until you submit your approved plan for clearance in this office.”