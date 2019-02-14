Fire Guts Police Station In Anambra

Channels Television  
Updated February 14, 2019

 

Police in Anambra has said that the fire incident at the Ajalli police station, is, for now, an accident until contrary proven.

The Commissioner of Police CP Mustapha Dandaura has visited the scene for on the spot assessment.

READ ALSO: 4,695 Card Readers Destroyed In Anambra INEC Office Fire

He has also ordered the DC Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to conduct a thorough investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.



