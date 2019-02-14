I Will Be Sworn In As Nigeria’s Next President – Moghalu

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, is confident of being sworn in as the nation’s next president.

While appearing on The Verdict, a special programme on Channels Television for the 2019 elections, Moghalu said he is the leading alternative candidate besides those of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Let me make it very clear that I am not here to debate with anyone. The fact speaks for themselves. I am the leading alternative candidate outside of the APC and the PDP,” he said.

“And the YPP is the leading alternative party. There are numerous polls that have established that and I don’t want to go into them.”

“I think the results will speak in the elections and we will see at the end of the day. But I have no question in my mind that I will be sworn in as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

Moghalu, who is also a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said he would focus on infrastructural development when he assumes office.

According to him, his government would ensure that rural areas benefit from key projects while developing the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

Speaking about restructuring, the YPP candidate promised to ensure that the yearnings of the people were achieved for the development of the nation.

“The most important thing that my presidency will bring to Nigerians is the constitutional restructuring of the Federal Republic of Nigeria so that this country can actually become a real nation, not just a country,” he said.

Moghalu added, “Under our presidency, the youths will become leaders of today, not tomorrow. We will work with women as equal partners and the economy is going to be fundamentally reformed.”