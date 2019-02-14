IGP Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement On Election Day

The Inspector General of Police has announced the restriction of vehicular movement from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019, as part of the measures to ensure hitch-free Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement by the Police spokesperson, the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, noted that “the restriction will assist the security agencies in effectively policing the electoral process, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from hijacking and disrupting the electoral process.

”Mr Adamu gave the assurance of adequate security to ensure a safe and conducive environment for a peaceful and credible election and asked Nigerians to come out en-masse on Saturday to exercise their franchise without any fear.

He regretted the inconveniences the restriction would cause the citizens but warned that the Force would deal decisively with any individuals or groups that attempt to foment trouble with the aim of jeopardizing the elections.

While urging Nigerians to shun vote buying and vote selling, hate speeches, snatching of ballot boxes and other acts capable of truncating the people’s will, Mr Adamu vowed that the Force would bring to bear the full weight of the law on anyone found culpable.