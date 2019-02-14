Atiku Stages Grand Finale Campaign Rally In Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has visited Sokoto State to seek the support of voters in the state.

Atiku and the leaders of the party stormed the state capital on Thursday for the PDP final rally ahead of the general elections.

The rally was attended by a crowd of supporters who cheered the PDP leaders as they took the turn to address the gathering.

Some of the party leaders at the rally are the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, among others.

See the photos below;