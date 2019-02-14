Rivers APC Members Protest At INEC Office Over Non-Inclusion In Elections

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Members of the APC in Rivers State are staging a Protest at the gate of the Office of Independent National Electoral Body in Port Harcourt, the State Capital.

The Protesters are aggrieved over what they say is selective obedience to Court judgement by the electoral body, claiming that a Stay of Execution had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Supreme Court Dismisses APC’s Appeal On Rivers Primaries

There is a heavy presence of Security Operatives inside and outside the INEC premises, as the protesters insist that there will be no elections if APC is not on the Ballot.

See Photos Below: