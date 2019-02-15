Anxiety In Taraba Over Delayed Delivery Of Sensitive Election Materials

Anxiety appears to be mounting in Taraba State over the delay in the delivery of sensitive materials to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

As of 12:00 noon on Friday, no sensitive electoral material had been received by INEC in the state, a situation many fear could lead to late commencement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled by INEC to start at 8 am.

The Public Relations Officer at the state INEC headquarters, Mr Fabian Yame, confirmed that the commission was still awaiting the sensitive materials.

He, however, stated that security operatives are on standby to convey the materials once they are delivered to the state.

Taraba State is noted for its difficult terrains and as a result takes a whole day to get to some remote parts of the state, some of which can only be accessed by motorcycles and on foot.

Some of the residents and party faithful have called on the electoral umpire to quickly intervene to avoid a situation in which the elections in the state are adversely affected by the delay.