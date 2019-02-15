Onnoghen Arrives At CCT For Trial

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has arrived at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for his trial.

The embattled CJN had failed to show up at the CCT since it commenced the trial.

 

Suspended CJN, Walter Onnoghen, arrives at the CCT for his trial on non-declaration of assets on February 15, 2019.
Consequently, on February 13, the CCT Chairman Danladi Umar ordered his arrest.

Umar issued the warrant to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest Onnoghen and bring him to the tribunal unfailingly on Friday (today).

He also directed the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) to join in arresting the suspended CJN.

One of his lawyers, however, told Channels Television that he was not arrested but decide to make himself available to the court.

Onnoghen is facing trial over alleged failure to declare some of his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

