Top INEC Officials In Crucial Meeting

Channels Television  
Updated February 15, 2019

 

Top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission are at a crucial meeting in the commission’s headquarters in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

This comes amid speculations that the elections might be postponed due to issues relating to the late arrival and distribution of materials.

READ ALSO: DSS Uncovers Plans By Some Politicians To Impersonate Its Personnel

INEC has not issued a statement on the speculations, but Channels TV is on the ground to bring you any development on the matter.

Nigerians are scheduled to go to the polls tomorrow for the Presidential and National Assembly elections. Governorship and state houses of assembly elections are expected to hold two weeks later, on March 2.

Many are now waiting for INEC to confirm if that would be the case.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

Gunmen Kill 66 In Kaduna

How 409,000 IDPs, Others Will Vote In Borno – INEC

Electoral Materials Distribution Delayed In Edo, Taraba, Other States

UN Asks Nigerians To Reject Persons Seeking To Disrupt Elections

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV