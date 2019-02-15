Top INEC Officials In Crucial Meeting

Top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission are at a crucial meeting in the commission’s headquarters in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

This comes amid speculations that the elections might be postponed due to issues relating to the late arrival and distribution of materials.

INEC has not issued a statement on the speculations, but Channels TV is on the ground to bring you any development on the matter.

Nigerians are scheduled to go to the polls tomorrow for the Presidential and National Assembly elections. Governorship and state houses of assembly elections are expected to hold two weeks later, on March 2.

Many are now waiting for INEC to confirm if that would be the case.

More to follow…