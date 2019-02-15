DIG Urges Politicians To Caution Supporters Against Thuggery, Violence

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Training and Development), DIG Yakubu Jubril, has urged politicians in Ogun State to caution their supports against thuggery and violence.

He made the urge on Friday during a strategic meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, senior members of the state Police Command, members of the civil society and political supporters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

While expressing the readiness of the police for the elections, the DIG stated that violence will not be condoned.

Jubril also reiterated the commitment of the police to enforce the 300-metre distance stipulation to ensure safety at the polling booths.

His remarks come less than 24 hours to the commencement of the presidential and National Assembly elections across the country.

Ahead of tomorrow’s polls, preparations are in top Gear in Ogun State as relevant stakeholders put finishing touches to ensure, a free, fair and credible polls

Channels Television observed that sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been distributed to the 20 local government areas of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Visit to major streets in the metropolis revealed that residents are going about their duties without any hitch as they prepare to elect their representatives for the next four years.

Relevant security arrangements which include the police, the civil defence and other relevant agencies have been deployed for effective monitoring of the elections