DSS Uncovers Plans By Some Politicians To Impersonate Its Personnel

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered plans by some persons and groups to impersonate its personnel during the elections holding tomorrow, 16th February 2019.

This was disclosed in a statement by the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya.

According to Afunanya, the plans include the use of Peace Corps members and other quasi-security outfits as personnel of the DSS during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Service dissociated itself from the alleged plans.

It also informed the public that the DSS cannot be involved in unscrupulous activities inimical to the elections.

“The Service is at the forefront of ensuring election security and wishes to reiterate its commitment, professionalism, peaceful disposition and support for the electoral process.

“For the umpteenth time, it warns that it will not tolerate any form of unlawful acts from any quarters and will stop at nothing to deal decisively with unscrupulous elements engaged in violent activities during and after the exercise.

“Members of the public should disregard any insinuations, fake news and outright misinformation on impersonation and illegal use of DSS’ Personnel.”

It may also be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff at the briefing of Service Chiefs on 14th February 2019 alerted of plans by some politicians to dress thugs in military uniforms and use them to cause security breaches during the elections.

Afunanya said the DSS will continue to work with sister security agencies and critical stakeholders to implement all countermeasures that have been put in place to ensure the success of the polls.

The Service reassures residents and voters of their safety before, during and after the elections.