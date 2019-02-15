Election Materials Arrive In Nasarawa Amid Tight Security

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has delivered sensitive and non-sensitive election materials in Nasarawa State.

READ ALSO: We Will Deal Decisively With Elements That Test Our Will, IGP Vows

The materials which arrived Lafia, the state capital were delivered at the premises of the state branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Those present included international and local observers, journalists, as well as civil society groups who are in the state to monitor the elections.

Meanwhile, as part of security measures, the Police barricaded the road leading to the bank.